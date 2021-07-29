Marvel and Wounded Warrior Project Team Up with 'Marvel Make Me A Hero'

Marvel Entertainment and Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) are excited to share a new partnership celebrating the heroes in our lives—veterans, caregivers and WWP supporters—through the Marvel Make Me A Hero digital series.

First launched in 2018, Marvel Make Me A Hero is a weekly show that invites Marvel fans to bring their Super Heroes to life. Marvel Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes, most recently honored with a 2021 Webby Award, recognized and celebrated essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as registered nurses, volunteer EMS workers, doctors, teachers, postal workers, and service animals.

Partnering with Wounded Warrior Project, which exists to serve and empower wounded warriors and their families, Marvel Make Me A Hero will be spotlighting amazing veterans and caretakers who are making a positive impact in their communities. In addition, a Marvel artist will honor these real-life heroes by transforming them into a Super Hero of their own with an original piece of art.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers, helping them achieve their highest ambition. These real heroes need help after experiencing the visible and invisible wounds of war and WWP stands ready to serve those who have served. The organization has invested more than $1.7 billion, thanks to the generosity of the American public, into programs and services, such as Warriors to Work, Warrior Care Network, and Project Odyssey, helping them transition when they return home.

Mark your calendar as the first episode of the new season of Marvel Make Me A Hero debuts on August 6, 2021, on Marvel.com and Marvel on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Interested in learning more? Catch up on the Marvel Make Me A Hero digital series over on Marvel.com, and find out how you can help veterans in your community over at WoundedWarriorProject.org.