Marvel 2022 Year in Review: Best Moments in Games

"Dozens of hours into it, I'm still hooked, but those first three hours of MARVEL SNAP were a blur, a haze, a fugue state in which I could do nothing but play another game." - Ryan Penagos, Vice President & Creative Executive

"Like just about everyone else on the team, I fell hard and fast for MARVEL SNAP! It's fast, fun, and easy to play. If I need a break from my day, I can dip out and play a quick round or two and it really resets my mood. Plus, the cards and all their variants are so cool! I love seeing all the different types of fantastic artwork featured in the game. (Also, I can't believe Klaw ended up being my favorite card—who'd have thought?!)" - Meagan Damore, Associate Editor at Marvel.com

"Without a doubt, MARVEL SNAP has been the most exciting gaming surprise of the year for me. Combining speedy gameplay with an endless selection of of card looks, and enough randomness to keep things interesting, SNAP manages to make every match feel new and surprising. I haven't put it down." - Eric Grundhauser, Programming Manager

"MARVEL SNAP is the biggest surprise and one of the best games of the year. Making a digital card game with this level of mechanic depth so approachable and consistently fun is an achievement. Looking forward to checking in every day for years." - Brendon Bigley, Senior Manager of Distribution