Marvel 2022 Year in Review: Best Moments in Games
Take a look back at some of the stand-out moments in Marvel Games this year!
2022 had many milestones, and Marvel Games had plenty to celebrate! Between anniversaries like MARVEL Puzzle Quest, to setting global records with 150 million registered users on MARVEL Future Fight, one thing is clear—we clocked in some pretty impressive hours of gameplay this year, and 2023 promises even more.
As Peter Rosas, Senior Development Manager summed up the year's best moments, there were "[t]oo many to list, but main things are: Launch of MARVEL SNAP, launch of Marvel's Midnight Suns, SNAP booth at NYCC, Midnight Suns prequel shorts."
Check out what other games left a big impression on us in 2022, and who at Marvel might be playing the same games you are! (Another round of MARVEL SNAP, anyone?)
MARVEL SNAP
"Dozens of hours into it, I'm still hooked, but those first three hours of MARVEL SNAP were a blur, a haze, a fugue state in which I could do nothing but play another game." - Ryan Penagos, Vice President & Creative Executive
"Like just about everyone else on the team, I fell hard and fast for MARVEL SNAP! It's fast, fun, and easy to play. If I need a break from my day, I can dip out and play a quick round or two and it really resets my mood. Plus, the cards and all their variants are so cool! I love seeing all the different types of fantastic artwork featured in the game. (Also, I can't believe Klaw ended up being my favorite card—who'd have thought?!)" - Meagan Damore, Associate Editor at Marvel.com
"Without a doubt, MARVEL SNAP has been the most exciting gaming surprise of the year for me. Combining speedy gameplay with an endless selection of of card looks, and enough randomness to keep things interesting, SNAP manages to make every match feel new and surprising. I haven't put it down." - Eric Grundhauser, Programming Manager
"MARVEL SNAP is the biggest surprise and one of the best games of the year. Making a digital card game with this level of mechanic depth so approachable and consistently fun is an achievement. Looking forward to checking in every day for years." - Brendon Bigley, Senior Manager of Distribution
Marvel's Midnight SUns
With the release of the highly anticipated game this year, what was the best moment?
"The critical acclaim and player praise for the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The team at Firaxis poured their hearts over the course of several very challenging years into the game, so seeing journalists, influencers and — most importantly — players praise how bold, unique and fun it is was a tremendously gratifying moment for us and all of our collaborative friends." - Bill Rosemann, VP & Creative Director, Marvel Games
MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN
"I'm not much of a gamer (did we make the Solitaire app I play or Wordle?)" jokes Nick Lowe, Spider-Editor. But even for him, one moment stood out: "New [Marvel's] SPIDER-MAN game trailer!"
With the PC releases of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Spidey fans have plenty to look forward to as both games will be key story tie-ins to the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5. Don't miss catching up on everything before the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 next fall 2023!
Beyond Amazing Museum Exhibit at SDCC
"Seeing our Spider-Man franchise game titles written about and on the walls in the journey through the incredibly well-crafted Spider-Man Beyond Amazing 60th Anniversary Museum exhibition at SDCC 2022 was truly memorable. It made me proud to play my small part in the history of Marvel, Spider-Man, and Spidey's video game legacy." - Eric Monacelli, Senior Director, Product and Franchise Development
SKYDANCE NEW MEDIA PROJECT
What's better than seeing a brand-new trailer for a brand-new game? Hearing the crowd go wild as they watch!
"Crowd reactions to the Skydance Project trailer at D23," affirms Brian Marquez, Associate Manager, Product Development - Marvel Games. "Seeing people get excited over the latest trailer for the Skydance New Media title was incredibly awesome! This is one of the first projects I joined when I came to the team so I'm proud to be a part of something that people can't wait for."
What better way to wrap up 2022 than to look forward to even more amazing Marvel Games coming out next year? Game on, True Believers!