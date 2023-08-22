Award-Winning Game MARVEL SNAP Comes to PC
Watch the animated cinematic for the official PC launch trailer!
Big news hit the stage at Gamescom 2023 at the Opening Night Live—the award-winning mobile game MARVEL SNAP is now better than ever on PC!
Officially coming out of Early Access, you can now download MARVEL SNAP on Steam and connect to your Google Account or Apple ID. Access your collection from anywhere between desktop and mobile! Everything you love about the game is now better than ever on PC, with native widescreen and beautiful gameplay, perfect for streaming. Don't miss the celebration rewards happening all month long!
To celebrate the launch of PC Mode, MARVEL SNAP teamed up with Line Animation, who previously produced the "Hero ft. Martin Garrix & JVKE" animated cinematic. "We had an amazing time creating the previous video with Marvel, Second Dinner, and Nuverse. So when we were asked to make an action-packed film to promote the new desktop edition of MARVEL SNAP, it was a no brainer. Our only question was, 'How action-packed are we talking?' We were told, 'Go big, or go home!' So, strap in tight because this film is a real face melter!"
Check out the stunning visuals in the Official PC Launch trailer, with music by Rina May and vocals by Scarlet Halton.
To date, MARVEL SNAP has racked up an impressive 14 wins and 26 nominations as the smash hit mobile game. Get ready to experience the strategic card battler in a whole new way on PC!
MARVEL SNAP AWARDS
Wins:
Best Mobile Game (Game Awards)
Mobile Game of the Year (DICE)
Top Games of 2022 (Polygon)
Top Games of 2022 (Digital Trends)
Best Game of the Year (New Yorker)
Best Strategy Game (IGN)
Best Mobile Game of 2022 (Destructoid)
Best Games of 2022 (Gamespot)
Editor's Choice (Apple)
Best Mobile Game of the Year (Brasil Game Show)
Mobile Game of the Year (New York Game Awards)
Game of the Year at Mobile Game Awards (Pocket Gamer)
Apple Design Award (Innovation)
Mobile Breakthrough Game of the Year (Mobies)
Additional Nominations or Honorable Mentions:
Best Game on the Go (Steam Awards)
Online Game of the Year (DICE)
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design (DICE)
Best Debut Honorable Mention (GDC)
Game of the Year Honorable Mention (GDC)
Best International Mobile Game (Pegases Awards, the French Academy of Video Game Arts)
Best Design Award Nomination (Game Developer Conference)
Best Game Sound Design (Game Audio Awards)
Best Game (BAFTA)
EE Game of the Year (BAFTA)
Mobies Mobile Developer of the Year
As MARVEL SNAP continues to grow and evolve, from the introduction of Conquest Mode to the introduction of each new character, players of all levels can explore the ever-expanding Marvel Multiverse at their fingertips!
With 15 years of collectible card game design experience under his belt, Ben Brode (Chief Development Officer, Second Dinner) sat down to discuss the evolution of MARVEL SNAP at the GDC Showcase 2023. Watch the full talk below!
Get in on the action now! MARVEL SNAP is available in 13 languages across the world and available for download now on mobile and PC: www.MarvelSnap.com.