Celebrate Black History Month with Marvel Games
Join us as we showcase Black Excellence with some of our favorite heroes in games!
We couldn't be prouder! For Black History Month this year, we wanted to take a look back and celebrate some of our favorite Black Super Heroes across Marvel Games. From Shuri, to Miles Morales, to Sam Wilson, these heroes exemplify Black Excellence across the Marvel Universe.
Let’s take a look at how these heroes are featured in some of our favorite games!
FORTNITE
“To wield the shield you need to have strength, honor, and responsibility.”
Taking the fight to the Island, the new Captain America—Sam Wilson—soared into Fortnite.
Fortnite is a free-to-play Battle Royale game with numerous game modes for every type of game player.
Marvel Contest of Champions
The greatest battles in Marvel history are in your hands! Experience the ultimate free-to-play fighting game on your mobile device…Marvel Contest of Champions! Who's on your team?
Marvel's Midnight Suns
“Call me Blade.”
Half Vampire, Half Human, All Hero. Eric Brooks brings the Damage Specialty to your team in Marvel’s Midnight Suns!
Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG set in the darker, supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. As the Hunter, a legendary demon slayer with a mysterious past, you'll lead a team of legendary Marvel heroes as they attempt to stop the Mother of Demons from completing an ancient prophecy and summoning her evil master, Chthon.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
“I promise to do everything in my power to protect this city.”
In the second adventure in Marvel’s Spider-Man Universe, Miles Morales adjusts to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man.
MARVEL STRIKE FORCE
Create your own dream team with heroes and villains across the Marvel Universe in this tactical squad-based RPG!
MARVEL Puzzle Quest
MARVEL Puzzle Quest is never short on heroes, and this month they decided to feature some of your favorite Black Super Heroes in a bundle. Defeat foes with some of the best including: Misty Knight, Storm, Black Panther, and Miles Morales!
MARVEL Puzzle Quest is the original Match 3 Super Hero Game! Compete with a community of over 20 million players worldwide as your favorite Marvel Comics Super Heroes come to life in this role playing game (RPG) with a unique Match 3 puzzle twist!