Bring the Hammer Down with Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor in Fortnite

Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.

In the Fortnite Item Shop now are two Thors who have wielded Mjolnir: Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor. Inspired by Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, these Gods of Thunder (with a complicated relationship) are available in the Gods of Thunder Pack, which also includes two Back Blings, two Pickaxes, two Gliders, plus an Emote and Loading Screen! Also, surround yourself with lightning with the Full Charge Style of the Outfits and Pickaxes.