Calling All Spidey Fans: The Marvel’s Spider-Man Series Is Coming to PC This Year

Get ready to web-swing through vibrant neighborhoods and defeat villains with epic takedowns!

The Marvel's Spider-Man series swings onto PC this year, with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered revealing a brand-new trailer! Check it out below:

Arriving August 12 on PC, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.



Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.