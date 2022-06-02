Calling All Spidey Fans: The Marvel’s Spider-Man Series Is Coming to PC This Year
Watch the trailer now for 'Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered'!
Get ready to web-swing through vibrant neighborhoods and defeat villains with epic takedowns!
The Marvel's Spider-Man series swings onto PC this year, with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered revealing a brand-new trailer! Check it out below:
Arriving August 12 on PC, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.
Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.
Be Greater
When powerful villains threaten New York, to save the city and those he loves, Peter Parker must rise up and be greater.
Feel like Spider-Man
After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions.
Worlds collide
In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.
Marvel’s New York is your playground
The Big Apple comes to life in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.
Enjoy The City That Never Sleeps complete content
Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, three story chapters with additional missions and challenges to discover.
Experience the amazing world of Spider-Man as it brings you the thrill of every adventure onto PC on August 12, 2022. Get ready to Be Greater!
For the latest news on Marvel's Spider-Man, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!