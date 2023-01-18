Catch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Eternity of Pain: Acceptance

Are you ready for an Eternity of Pain? Then you have reached—Acceptance!

On January 18 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST, we're coming to YOU on Twitch, Summoners! Join us live at twitch.tv/Kabam for an early sneak peak at the newest Marvel Contest of Champions challenge in Eternity of Pain: Acceptance. We will be talking to the development team behind Acceptance, chatting to content creator Lagacy and highlighting a moment for MCOC for Beginners. Come see exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks and participate in the community Q&A!

