Published August 25, 2023
Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from August 2023
Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!
Welcome to “This Month in Marvel Games”, where we give you the full round up of what went down throughout our Marvel Games titles! Summer flew by in August, but we’ve got quite a few exciting updates for all our mobile players!
Here’s what you may have missed:
MOBILE
MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS
v41.0 UPDATE Introduces Photon and Vox!
MARVEL PUZZLE QUEST
CHARACTER RELEASES
Mister Negative corrupts everything he touches in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
MARVEL SNAP COMES TO PC
Check out the official PC Launch Trailer!
MARVEL FUTURE FIGHT
K-Pop Super Hero Luna Snow drops her latest single “I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)”!