Published August 25, 2023

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from August 2023

Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!

by Brian Marquez

Welcome to “This Month in Marvel Games”, where we give you the full round up of what went down throughout our Marvel Games titles! Summer flew by in August, but we’ve got quite a few exciting updates for all our mobile players!

Here’s what you may have missed:

 

THIS MONTH IN MARVEL GAMES — AUGUST 2023

MOBILE

MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS

v41.0 UPDATE Introduces Photon and Vox!

Marvel Contest of Champions

MARVEL PUZZLE QUEST

CHARACTER RELEASES

 

Mister Negative corrupts everything he touches in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

Beware the skies, as Vulture flies into Marvel Puzzle Quest!

COSTUMES

Check out this ADORABLE, yet DEADLY new costume you can get NOW for Carnage!

MARVEL SNAP

CARD RELEASES

Mirage joins the fray! Learn how she can assist in your deck!

Daken is available now in the latest season Big in Japan!

Get to know how you can succeed with Lady Deathstrike in your SNAP deck!

MARVEL SNAP COMES TO PC

Check out the official PC Launch Trailer!

MARVEL FUTURE FIGHT

K-Pop Super Hero Luna Snow drops her latest single “I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)”!

MARVEL STRIKE FORCE

Loki’s wayward variant, Sylvie, makes her way into MARVEL Strike Force!

Did you vote for the latest Symbiote-bonded character to join your team on MarvelStrikeForce.com?

Thanks for tuning in to “This Month in Marvel Games” for August 2023! Missed last month’s drops and announcements? Make sure to visit the “This Month in Marvel Games” for July here.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on X for more!

