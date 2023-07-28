Games
Published July 28, 2023

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from July 2023

Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!

by Brian Marquez
Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from July 2023

Welcome to “This Month in Marvel Games”, where we give you the full round up of what went down throughout our Marvel Games titles! July had a lot to share with San Diego Comic Con. Let’s see what each of our titles released during this info-packed month!

Here’s what you may have missed:

 

THIS MONTH IN MARVEL GAMES — JULY 2023

MOBILE

MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS

v41.0 UPDATE Introduces Silk and Kindred!

Silk and Kindred join The Battlerealm with v41.0 update this month in Marvel Contest of Champions and bring a group of fun new missions to challenge you!

Want to see their intense champion reveal trailer? Check it out here!

MARVEL PUZZLE QUEST

CHARACTER RELEASES

Silver Samurai Makes a Grand Entrance

Silver Samurai, the winner of the fan favorite poll, is here!

Omega Red Released 7/27

The ULTIMATE Fan Favorite Mercenary, Omega Red, is here!

 

COSTUMES

We’ve got a slew of costumes added this month including Elsa Bloodstone inspired by Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night and Hellfire Gala Costumes for San Diego Comic-Con! Among the costumes revealed were Wolverine (exclusive to SDCC’s Hellfire Gala attendees), Shang-Chi and Kate Pryde.

MARVEL SNAP

LATEST SEASON UPDATE

Rise of the Phoenix

CARD RELEASES

Jean Grey (Released 7/10)

Jean Grey brings her psychic powers to your deck!

 

Echo (Released 7/17)

Find out the best strategies when you add Echo to your game!

Legion (Released 7/24)

The son of Charles Xavier, Legion, is here to cause trouble to your opponent’s cards!

EVENTS

Second Dinner shared lots of insights and sneaks peeks at their Art of MARVEL SNAP panel at SDCC!

 

MARVEL FUTURE FIGHT

v920 UPDATE

 

The Warriors of ASGARD are ready to defend across time against the Super Villains who have invaded the Ten Realms!​​​​​​​

MARVEL STRIKE FORCE

v7.3 UPDATE

Landing on her feet in battle is a Legend that you definitely don't want to cross paths with: Black Cat! This infamous feline felon will be leading the newly formed Secret Defenders, who will be kings of the Arena jungle when their team is fully formed. Joining Black Cat will be newcomers Photon, Ms. Marvel (Hard Light), and Ghost Rider (Robbie), with Doctor Strange getting upgraded to bring his battlefield magic to the team!

 

CONSOLE

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2

New Story Trailer Dropped at SDCC 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 took over Hall H at SDCC this year and shared so much exciting news! Watch the latest story trailer that was unveiled during the Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships panel.

Thanks for tuning in to “This Month in Marvel Games” for July 2023! Missed last month’s drops and announcements? Make sure to visit the “This Month in Marvel Games” for June here.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

In this article: MARVEL Future Fight, Marvel Contest of Champions, MARVEL Puzzle Quest, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, MARVEL SNAP, Marvel Strike Force, Silk (Cindy Moon), Silver Samurai, Omega Red, Elsa Bloodstone, Wolverine (James Howlett), Shang-Chi, Kate Pryde, Phoenix Force, Phoenix (Jean Grey), Echo (Maya Lopez), Legion (David Haller), Odin, Angela (Aldrif Odinsdottir), Enchantress (Amora), Black Cat (Felicia Hardy), Photon (Genis-Vell), Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Venom (Eddie Brock), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Morales)