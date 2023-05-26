Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from May 2023

The latest update for MARVEL Future Fight features 3 new uniforms for Star-Lord, Mantis, and Rocket Raccoon inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!

Players can now experience a new Growth System based on Sword, a concept inspired by the comics. This can affect all heroes, similar to the Comics Card, while a Special Sword version can be earned with Enchantments.

Additionally, new PVP content to “Otherworld Battle” is now available!

Get ready for the Knowhere team! The new Master of War team is upon us. This diverse band of fighters arrive from different corners of the Multiverse, but together, they form an Alliance War offensive powerhouse capable of snuffing out heavyweights that have been throwing a wrench into your Alliance's gears of war!

CHARACTER RELEASES

The Legendary Nova leads the Knowhere team with high Damage and Focus stats to amplify his devastating Blaster capabilities.

Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Bio, Blaster, Knowhere, Legendary

Cosmo

Cosmo is Knowhere's Support and acts as the team's guard dog by using her high Health and Focus stats to ward off negative effects, clear enemy positive effects, and provide powerful heals.

Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Bio, Support, Knowhere, Guardian

The God of Thunder strikes foes as a Brawler and, as the son of Odin should, is a big damage dealer for the team.

Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Mystic, Brawler, Avenger, Asgardian, Knowhere

​​​​​​​Star-Lord (Annihilation)

Knowhere's Peter Quill may not have the fancy tech you're used to, but this Brawler version utilizes his high Focus and Damage to thump enemies in battle.

Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Skill, Brawler, Knowhere, Guardian

Korg is a rock-solid Knowhere Protector and uses his high Armor and Resistance stats to absorb enemy attacks.

Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Bio, Protector, Knowhere

Gwenpool joins your team on 5/11

Making the leap from comic panels to MARVEL Strike Force is the newest member of the New Warriors: Gwenpool! Complete your New Warriors team with this 4th Wall-Breaking Brawler to slice through competition and untangle webs in Cosmic Crucible.