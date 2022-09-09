Games
Published September 9, 2022

Watch D23 Expo 2022's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase Livestream

Discover ways to check out today's Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE livestream, which features reveals, announcements, and trailers for new and upcoming games.

by Marvel

Live from D23 Expo presented by Visa, Disney is streaming the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE to fans worldwide TODAY, September 9 at 1PM PT/4 PM ET. Tune in to the showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., for reveals, announcements, trailers, and more.

The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight ValleyMarvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

The Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE will be streamed live from D23 Expo 2022 and available to watch on a variety of platforms, including:

Fans attending D23 Expo 2022 in person will be able to watch the showcase live on the Premiere Stage, with a presentation following the livestream featuring developer interviews, special guests, and exclusive giveaways. 

