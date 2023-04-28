Get into the cosmic groove with 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

Fans across the universe are taking to the stars as we celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last night in Hollywood at the epic red carpet premiere event fans and celebrities alike were abuzz talking about how Guardians are always such an incredible team, no matter what challenges they face!

And one of our favorite takes on our beloved heroes, is in the incredible game, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy! It's an award-winning Guardians story - set in an original universe, where you play as Star-Lord and lead the Guardians from one explosion of chaos to the next! They all feel like living, breathing characters, and you truly get to experience something really unique in being their leader, calling the shots – and trying to bring those strong personalities together.

Since the Guardians took us to the stars, there's been an abundance of love from players everywhere. From Best Narrative to Best Soundtrack to Game of the Year, it’s been made clear that you love Eidos-Montreal’s take on this popular team. In total, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was given 113 total award nominations, with 29 single award wins and 67 wins overall. Check out all the accolades and awards given to this epic game.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a critically acclaimed, single-player, story-driven, action-adventure game has a cosmic amount of heart. Available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

