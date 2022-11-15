Ghost Rider Races to His Destiny in New 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' Prequel Short

"Gabe...I got into a fight. I know! I know. You should never go looking for them.

But sometimes, little brother...the fight comes to you."

Robbie Reyes was just minding his own business when he runs into trouble on the road—and things get a little heated. But his latest scuffle only serves to convince the Caretaker that they need Ghost Rider more than ever. Find out what happens in the latest Prequel Short titled "Hell On Wheels"!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts are a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns.

The first Prequel Short premiered on October 31, 2022 via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, with the second Prequel Short featuring Scarlet Witch and Magik. Subsequent videos are scheduled to release weekly, right up until Marvel's Midnight Suns releases on December 2, 2022!

So how were Caretaker and Magik able to recruit Ghost Rider to the Midnight Suns? Watch this action-packed Prequel Short to find out. Check out the third episode now!