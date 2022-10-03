Happy 9th Anniversary to MARVEL Puzzle Quest

It's time to celebrate! Today MARVEL Puzzle Quest rings in 9 years since its first release on October 3, 2013. To commemorate the anniversary, all throughout October we're launching a month full of special events, including new character drops, free gifts, tokens and more!

You can also pick up a Fan Favorite Store Token on October 3rd! Log into the game to claim your free gift.

That's not all...See more of what's in store!

The full calendar of events is available now, so you don't miss a single day of the celebrations. Check out the anniversary events and let us know your favorite things about the game with #MarvelPuzzleQuest on Twitter!