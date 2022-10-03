Happy 9th Anniversary to MARVEL Puzzle Quest
9 years today! Celebrate the sensational puzzle adventure game MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
It's time to celebrate! Today MARVEL Puzzle Quest rings in 9 years since its first release on October 3, 2013. To commemorate the anniversary, all throughout October we're launching a month full of special events, including new character drops, free gifts, tokens and more!
You can also pick up a Fan Favorite Store Token on October 3rd! Log into the game to claim your free gift.
That's not all...See more of what's in store!
The full calendar of events is available now, so you don't miss a single day of the celebrations. Check out the anniversary events and let us know your favorite things about the game with #MarvelPuzzleQuest on Twitter!
Some of the highlights this month include:
10/1 - 10/12 - BUFF LIST
Don't miss playing with these characters while they receive special buffs during October 1-12: Storm (Ororo Munroe), Jubilee (Uncanny X-Men), Wolverine (X-Force), Dazzler (Classic) and Deadpool (It's Me, Deadpool!).
10/13 - 10/22 - DAILY PLAY TOKENS
Between October 13-22, play your chance to win an Anniversary Mini Vault Daily Play Token. Play with Howard the Duck, Devil Dino, or Taskmaster each day in any event to receive a free token. Collect one (1) token each day.
10/5 - 11/2: DOUBLE ISO-8
All events will earn 2x Iso!
For more details on events all month long, get the full details at the FAQ.
Available on iOS and Android, play MARVEL Puzzle Quest on your phone, tablet or PC! Get it on Steam or the Amazon Appstore today and start playing!