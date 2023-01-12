How to Vote for Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023

Greetings Summoner! Coming soon, you’ll once again be tasked with choosing a new powerful Champion to bring to Marvel Contest of Champions! 8 candidates will be presented...Only 1 shall be the Summoner’s Choice Champion of 2023! Be sure to do your research, campaign for your favorites on our Forum and social channels, and vote for the Wildcard Champion on Twitter!

Vote begins on January 13, so now's your chance to read up on all the rules and character bios! Look no further than below for all the details on voting.