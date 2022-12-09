Hulk Smashes His Way Onto the Fortnite Item Shop

All of these items – the Recruit Hulk Outfit, Gamma Chamber Back Bling, Demolisher Pickaxe, and Hulk Smash Emote – can be purchased individually or together in the Hulk Set Bundle. With these items equipped, your opponents definitely won't like you when you're angry!

The Hulk Set will rotate out of the shop on December 15, so don't miss your chance to grab it before it's gone!

Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way.