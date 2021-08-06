Lady Hellbender Doesn't Hold Back in the Newest Cutscene from 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

Lady Hellbender – ruthless leader and galactic game hunter, or something else entirely?

In this latest cutscene, see how this "forceful" leader gets her way as one of the most imposing characters in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy!

Eidos-Montréal released a new gameplay cinematic building on last June’s global reveal of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at E3. The story picks up again with Star-Lord and the Guardians, as the crew commence their negotiations with Lady Hellbender: leader of the Hellraisers, queen of Seknarf Nine and notorious monster collector...but things don't go quite as they anticipated!

With the decision left to the player on which “rare monster” to sell, AKA Groot or Rocket, this memorable moment ignites a chain of events that sees our band of misfits off on their wild ride across the cosmos, caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. It swiftly becomes clear that not all is what it seems, and Lady Hellbender may not be the cosmic monster trophy hunter the band of misfits have been led to believe.

Eidos-Montréal's Cinematics & Animation Director Darryl Purdy says: “Lady Hellbender is a fan-favorite character from Marvel’s recent comic lore, and we were keen to ensure her place in our Guardians universe reflects the complex personality, depth, and nature fans expect to see. And with humor instilled in every aspect of our game, this gave us an opportunity to flip expectations with the story and introduce an unexpected dynamic between her and a certain Destroyer.”

Delving into the game’s production, Purdy emphasized the role of the group performance capture and how it played into bringing these galaxy-born characters to the screen. Close to six hours of interactive cinematics were produced for this multi-faceted, wholly original story. Don't miss this sneak preview to see what else lies in store for the Guardians!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC digital, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch also coming to select regions October 26.



For the most up-to-date information about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, tune in to Marvel.com and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for the latest announcements!