Latest Trailer from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Reveals a Mysterious Past...and Future?

You don't get to be known as the misfits of the galaxy without having some, uh, interesting things come up in your past. In the latest trailer drop from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, get a glimpse of Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord's childhood, and then flash forward to when he becomes...a dad? But wait, how did this happen? And which version of Quill are we talking about?

Things are not what they seem when Mantis casually calls Peter by another name, but don't blame her—("I forget which version of you I'd met")—first things first, we need to find out if he did the thing yet. And in order to find out if he did the thing yet, you need to do the thing to find out whether he did the thing.

Just watch the trailer below. You got this. Probably.