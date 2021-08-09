LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 5

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes for Nintendo Switch also includes the following previously released DLC packs:

Stay tuned for more news on the biggest block party coming to the Marvel Universe this fall!

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes launches on Oct. 5, 2021 for Nintendo Switch and is available now on Xbox One®, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC. To learn more about LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, you can follow the latest announcements on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.