Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates 8 Years with v37.1 Release Notes and New Character Reveal
Log in daily to collect special rewards from the Anniversary Calendar, battle in Special Arenas for Crystal Shards, and more! Don’t miss the Anniversary event, December 10-17th!
Get ready for a holiday party with extra cheer—Marvel Contest of Champions turns 8 years old this December and we’re celebrating with special events and gifts for all!
We're also rolling out some super festive surprises in the latest v37.1 Release Notes from Marvel Contest of Champions! Can you guess who we invited to the party?
Sabotage at the Mantis House!
A mystery is afoot at the Mantis Household after a holiday party held by the Guardians of the Galaxy suspiciously came crashing down. Private Investigator Jessica Jones is called in by Mantis to investigate the mess of a crime scene only to find the punch spiked, the presents destroyed, and the power shutdown with the prime suspect amongst those that came to the party!
Control your Emotions! Mantis enters The Contest!
Master martial artist and expert empath, Mantis is a powerful combattant ready to take on The Contest with her emotional influence! After being taught to be a grand mistress of the martial arts by the Priests of Pama, Mantis became the Celestial Madonna, the Mother of a being destined to change the universe. In doing so, she was granted a new body from a race known as the Cotati. With this new body, Mantis gained complete control over her own spirit and emotions, which she uses to fight alongside the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Guardians of the Galaxy to protect every corner of the universe she calls home.
Rocket’s Holiday Scraptacular
Fight through various Guardians of the Galaxy allies, foes and everything in between to earn Scrap! Once you have enough Scrap go pay a visit to Rocket’s Workshop to trade it for amazing loot!
The Banquet
New to The Contest this holiday season, join us for the Banquet! Purchase and open Banquet Crystals, compete in Alliance and Solo Events, earn Accolades and send fellow Alliance members select consumables!
