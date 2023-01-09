Marvel Contest of Champions v37.2 Release Notes Introduce the Masters of Evil

Something evil this way comes...and Marvel Contest of Champions is where it all goes down! Read on for the latest v37.2 Release Notes to see what lies ahead for 2023!

Baron Zemo and Absorbing Man arrive in Haasenstadt only to be met by an old foe. See how these Masters of Evil fare in the new Champion Reveal Trailer!

V37.2 RELEASE NOTES

Overture of Evil

The Collector calls on Aegon, Hyperion, and Howard the Duck to investigate a break-in with sinister implications. Alongside the Summoner, these heroes will uncover the arrival of the Masters of Evil—Baron Zemo and Absorbing Man!

The Masters of Evil enter the Contest

Carl "Crusher" Creel was an American professional Heavyweight boxer turned enforcer. While locked up in prison he was mutated using Asgardian magic by the trickster god Loki using a special potion. Creel then obtained the ability to absorb the properties of anything he touches and used his new-found power to break free from prison and soon became a villain for hire. He was later recruited into the Masters of Evil by Baron Zemo.

Baron Helmut Zemo, 13th in the esteemed Zemo lineage, has walked the path of evil ever since his father, Heinrich, died fighting his nemesis, Captain America. Consumed by a need for revenge and control, Baron Zemo reformed his father’s Masters of Evil in an attempt to take down the Avengers. He later founded the Thunderbolts, villains masquerading as heroes, in another ploy for world domination. Ingenious, resourceful, and above all, patient, Zemo knows his ultimate victory is only a matter of time.

These two Champs will have a special release schedule! Watch for Absorbing Man’s Arenas and Crystals starting on Jan 19, 2023 and Baron Zemo’s starting on Jan 26, 2023.