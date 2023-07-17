Marvel Contest of Champions v41.0 Release Notes Introduce Silk and Kindred

Alliance War — Persistent Placement Phase

Summoners will now be able to save their defensive Champion placements in Alliance War using the new Persistent Placement Phase feature!

Combo Tracking

This new feature aids Summoners in learning how to build Combos, and how different attacks can have different effects depending on the Champion! The Combo Tracker is a small display that appears below the HUD during a fight, symbolizing each attack that you or your opponent throws.

The Combo Tracker tracks Light, Mediums and Heavy Combo Enders and also shows enemy combos. If a Special Move is executed at the end of a combo, it will also show that. The Combo Tracker will not count heavies, Specials or Striker attacks as combo starters; only finishers, and will clear held combos if these are activated in a new combo.



It also tracks hits into the block. Dodging back will reset the combo tracker, and the counter resets after 1 second after the last action that added to the combo or if a new combo is started. Combo icons will persist for 1 second or until the next combo.



This feature can be turned off in the Settings menu. This feature is meant as an aid to educate players, and is subject to change and tuning if need be.

Champion Updates

Mantis is getting a Balance update increasing her damage and control over The Contest!

New Relics Discovered!

Spider-Man 2099, Ghost Rider, Mister Sinister will be joining The Contest as the latest Battlecasts!

This new batch of Relics are ready to power some of your favorite Science, Mystic, and Mutant Champions, with a special focus on providing new utility to some Champions.

The Spider-Man 2099 Battlecast makes dealing with Mystics that punish Buffs a walk in the park. Inflicting Wither and even replacing the Dexterity Mastery’s Precision Buff.

The Ghost Rider Battlecast makes you an honorary Emissary of Hell, empowering Degeneration damage and providing Stagger to some Champions.

And as per usual Mister Sinister’s scientific curiosities get the best of him, inflicting Bleed Debuffs on his Mutant Allies while providing specialized benefits to the Class.

