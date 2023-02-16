Marvel Future Fight Enters the Quantum Realm with Update Inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' MARVEL Future Fight has added Cassie Lang, created three new uniforms for Ant-Man, Wasp, and M.O.D.O.K., and more.
Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has released a new game update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight, with content inspired by Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Starting today, players can experience a newly added character, uniforms, game improvements, tier upgrades, and more.
This new game update contains various content inspired by Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania including the newly added character, Cassie Lang and three new uniforms for Ant-Man, Wasp, and M.O.D.O.K. A new legendary battle, “Quantum Conquest,” has been added as well that features stages based on the characters and storylines from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
New agents can easily adapt in the game with S.H.I.E.L.D. Academy and Guided Quest improvements. An increased amount of rewards and new quests are now available for players to enjoy. Additionally, new character tier upgrades have been added for Ant-Man (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and M.O.D.O.K. (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Awakened Skills and Transcend Potential have been added to heroes including Wasp and Giant Man.
MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store® and Google Play™.