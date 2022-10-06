MARVEL Future Fight Celebrates 150 Million Global Registered Users with New In-Game Content

Worldwide Agents, Assemble!

Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight has surpassed 150 million global registered users since its launch in April 2015. The game currently offers 251 playable characters and 393 uniforms for all players to enjoy.

To commemorate this key milestone, players can participate in limited-time events, obtain special rewards, and receive discounts on all in-game uniforms!