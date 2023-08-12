K-Pop Super Hero Luna Snow Returns with New Single ‘I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)’
Luna Snow is back with a new song for your summer playlist! MARVEL Future Fight presents her latest music video for 'I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)'!
Who loves a good summer mash up? Get ready to dance when you hear the newest single 'I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)'—from none other than our favorite Marvel K-Pop Super Hero!
Netmarble announced a new summer update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Players can enjoy newly added summer uniforms for Luna Snow (Summer Lilac) and Mysterio (Summer Mystery). All summer uniforms are available in the Cool Summer Token Shop and Uniform Shop starting from August 8 until August 22 (PDT).
“For Luna Snow’s new single we got the idea to revisit her past music – ‘I Really Wanna’ and ‘Fly Away’ and do a mash up”, said Sr. Director of Product Development at Marvel Games, Danny Koo. “I started by sketching it out and sending it to Marbling to further refine. We were thinking of a summer in Ibiza vibe, so we also augmented the lyrics to make sense as a cohesive piece.”
The new Summer Lilac costume is a joint collaboration between Marvel Games and Netmarble Monster. Incorporating the lilac theme while maintaining her iconic two-tone design is key to her new look. Luna sports newly designed earrings, a necklace, and a cute pouch with snowflake and moon chain. Her new belt features a white diamond snowflake next to a purple diamond, and she also has a new hairstyle along with a cute headband to complete the look.
Check out Luna's new MV below!
'I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)' is performed by Jieun (from Busters) and Kimnara (vocalist). Produced by Marbling, music and lyrics were composed by Shark, Jedi & Danny Koo. Shark & Jedi are a songwriting and production duo who have written songs for numerous K-pop songs for various K-pop artists, such as Twice, Monsta X, Blackswan, Berry Good, and others.
The summer themed song combines a mix of piano arpeggio, driving beats and space mood. For the music video, a K-pop entertainment company cooperated with the production of the song to its dance choreography, where a K-pop choreographer used 3D Motion Capture for Luna's killer dance moves.
Read the full lyrics to 'I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)' below and see if you can keep up with Luna Snow's moves! Dance challenge, anyone?
I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix) Lyrics
눈부신 아우라 속
우주모험을 떠나
설레여 수많은 기회
때로는 보다 더 낯선
날 몰아세워 Level up 원해
얼어붙은 맘 녹여볼래
두려움따윈 날려버려
떠나볼까나
Tonight
또다시 어려움이 찾아온데도
못견디게해도 포기하지않아
We won’t stop NO!
I'll be there 추운 밤 누군가 날 찾을 때
따스한 하얀 눈으로 널 감싸 안아
I'll be there 널 아프게 하면 언제라도
까맣게 얼려버릴걸
널 감싸 안아
La la la la love you
I really wanna
La la 노래 불러
I’m Luna Snow
La la la la love you
Love 겉잡을 수 없이
더 커져가는 지금
I really wanna love
I like that bounce bounce bounce
I’m Luna snow
I like that bounce bounce bounce bounce
새하얀 눈이 꿈꾸는 듯 춤 추지
Oh nanana oh nanana
따스한 겨울 이건 마치 fantasy
Oh nanana oh nanana
I feel the power 널 향한 노래 부를 때
I feel the magic 두근두근대 설렘에
I feel it 오늘 같은 어느 날 기억해
쏟아지는 밤 반짝이는 Snow
달빛이 다가와 날 녹여 줘
I'll be there 추운 밤 누군가 날 찾을 때
따스한 하얀 눈으로 널 감싸 안아
I'll be there 널 아프게 하면 언제라도
까맣게 얼려버릴걸
널 감싸 안아
La la la la love you
I really wanna
La la 노래 불러
I’m Luna Snow
La la la la love you
Love 겉잡을 수 없이
더 커져가는 지금
I really wanna love
I really wanna love love love you
I really wanna 강해지길바래
유난히 하얗던 세상 아름답게 피어나
우린 거친이세상에 더 따뜻하게 Know
달빛에 피어나 Luna Snow
I really wanna La la 노래 불러
I’m Luna Snow
달빛에 피어나 Luna Snow
Love 걷잡을 수 없이
더 커져가는 지금
I really wanna fly away