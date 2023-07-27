MARVEL Future Fight Leads the Charge with v920 Update Featuring War of the Realms

The dark elf Malekith wages a war that has spread from one otherworldly realm to the next, setting them all ablaze, and now it's time for that war to finally explode into the last realm standing: ours. All the worst monsters from the Ten Realms come pouring in over the globe, and it will take the biggest heroes in the Marvel Universe to stop them from conquering Earth—and the whole realm!

Netmarble released a new v920 Game Update inspired by the War of the Realms comic event for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight. Players can experience newly added uniforms, content systems and tier upgrades.