MARVEL Future Revolution Receives ‘Innovation’ Honor at 2022 Apple Design Awards

Marvel is pleased to announce that MARVEL Future Revolution, Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment’s first open world action RPG, took home the ‘Innovation’ Award at this year’s Apple Design Awards.

Apple’s ‘Innovation’ Award honors excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app design. As such, the award celebrates MARVEL Future Revolution’s state-of-the-art experiences, as designed through the use of Apple technologies. Apple recognized MARVEL Future Revolution for its “Metal-powered blend of fluid combat, lavish cut scenes, and a multiverse’s worth of magnificently detailed character models” during the winner announcements at WWDC22.

“It is such a privilege to be recognized with this prestigious award,” said Joe Lee, Executive Producer at Netmarble. "By leveraging not only our talented team of developers and highly collaborative relationship with Marvel, but also all the hard work from the entire team at Netmarble, MARVEL Future Revolution will continuously offer best-in-class experiences for gamers around the globe."