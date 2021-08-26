Stream the 'MARVEL Future Revolution' World Orchestra Concert Now

From the high-tech New Stark City to unique zones like Hydra Empire, Xandearth, Midgardia, and Sakaar, fans can expect to discover original Marvel landmarks, legendary characters, and homage missions tying directly back to fan-favorite stories and events.

Players will also partake in Epic Missions, which follow the main storyline, coupled with Side Missions that unlock sub-storylines to experience. As the game progresses, multiplayer content will unlock, including Blitz, Special Operation, Raids and more, as fans battle some of Marvel’s most sinister foes, including Ultron, M.O.D.O.K., Yellowjacket, Thanos, as well as powerful villainous organizations like The Hand, A.I.M., and Hydra.

Developed by Netmarble Monster, MARVEL Future Revolution is the second collaboration between Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment, and a successor to the long-running hit mobile game MARVEL Future Fight, enjoyed by more than 120 million people worldwide.

Witness the entire concert to feel the full scale of this story awaiting players in MARVEL Future Revolution!

Find MARVEL Future Revolution on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram—and visit MarvelFutureRevolution.com for more!