MARVEL Games Celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

MARVEL'S GREATEST FIGHTER FINDS YOU WORTHY!

Log in between May 3 - May 31 to add a 3-Star Shang-Chi to your Roster!

Utilize the power of Shang-Chi and his Wushu Strikes to complete specific Solo Objectives, and test your strength against those that stand in your way!

Broadcast of Shang-Chi vs. Mister Negative Tournament:

FIND THE BALANCE

Martin Li, also known as Mister Negative, has been seen skulking around the back alleys of The Battlerealm! Once a dangerous criminal in New York, it seems that he has forgone any underground activities so far, but rumor has it that Kingpin and The Hood, two of his rival NY crime lords, are hunting him down…

Recruit Shang-Chi to track down Mister Negative and unlock the mysteries of his crime syndicate in month’s Event Quest: Corruption!