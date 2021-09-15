Marvel Games Celebrates Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month

Check your inbox from September 15 through October 15 to add America Chavez to your roster for FREE, as well as a special message from the devs at Kabam:

“At Marvel Contest of Champions, we are proud to celebrate Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month and recognize the cultures of our Hispanic community. We honor the many achievements and contributions made to history and appreciate the traditions that enrich our lives.

"America Chavez discovered her Latinx identity while she travelled through the Multiverse. She found friends, shelter, and culture with the various Hispanic communities she stayed in and adopted them as her own. She became a hero because it felt right and she uses her power to help those in need.

"To commemorate Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month, America Chavez joins your roster to fight evil in The Battlerealm!”

