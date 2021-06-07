MARVEL Games Celebrates Pride Month

MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH

MARVEL Contest of Champions stands hand in hand with the LGBTQ+ community with Pride! Happy Pride Month to all of our Summoners and Champions! Enjoy this exclusive wallpaper featuring the LGBTQ+ heroes of The Contest — Hercules, Angela, America Chavez, and Iceman!

PLAY IN THE BLOODLINES EVENT

A Dark ritual revives an ancient weapon within The Battlerealm. A mysterious note has found its way to the Summoner drawing them towards the Forbidden Territories alongside a few uncertain friends. It seems an ancient ritual has brought about La Fleur du Mal as well as its wielders.

Will you put aside differences and forget the past to work together in the present?

ALTERNATE REALITY VERSIONS OF FAMILIAR CHAMPIONS ENTER THE CONTEST!