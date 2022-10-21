Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Arcade (Edward Acra) and Arcade (King of PWN)

With Affiliations Villains, Mercenaries, Technologists, and Geniuses, 5-Star Rarity character Arcade (Edward Acra) and 3-Star Rarity character Arcade (King of PWN) have a toolkit that includes Murderworld, Insert Coin, Flame Burst, Muddy Mire, Poison Cloud, and Happy Birthday!.

In Murderworld, choose a color and place a Control Room Trap tile in that color (Max 1). For each Murderworld Trap tile on the board, deal 337 damage to a random enemy; if it matches the Control Room’s color, deal double damage and destroy a random adjacent tile. For every 3 on the board, destroy a surrounding random tile. (Does not generate AP.) (Max level 1353 damage.)

(PASSIVE) At the start of the battle, create a Purple Control Room Trap tile. Then, and each turn after, create 1 Murderworld Trap tile (up to 6). Without a Control Room Trap tile, Murderworld Trap tiles deal 75% less damage.

Making traps and tricks is its own reward. With Insert Coin, it’s about the journey—the whole murder thing is just the cherry on top. But sometimes, it’s fun to let loose with something more direct! Choose a pair of colors. Deals 337 damage to the target for each Murderworld Trap tile in those colors and an additional effect for the colors chosen, removing Trap tiles in those colors (Max 1 Insert Coin special tile). (Max level 1353 damage.)

Flame Burst creates a 1-turn Red Repeater tile that deals 337 times the number of Red and Yellow Murderworld Trap tiles removed damage. (Max level 391 damage.)

Additionally, Muddy Mire creates a 3-turn Fortified Blue Countdown tile that Locks a surrounding number of tiles (prioritizing enemy special tiles) equal to the number of Blue and Green Murderworld Trap tiles removed. Locked tiles destroy enemy AP in their colors each turn.

On the other hand, Poison Cloud creates a 3-turn Fortified Countdown tile that deals 1264 times the number of Black and Purple Murderworld Trap tiles removed damage to the enemy team. If destroyed, it deals 632 damage to the enemy team and stuns them for 1 turn(s) from breathing the noxious fumes. (Max level 5080/2541 damage.)

Utilizing Happy Birthday!, Arcade uses anything he can get his hands on to give you a happy birthday. Choose a tile and place a 2-turn Fortified Doombot Repeater tile on the board which deals 1011 damage and creates 1 Murderworld Trap tile(s) each time it activates. (Max level 4064 damage.)

(PASSIVE) If there is a Doombot Repeater tile on the board, at the start of each turn, if there are at least Murderworld Trap tiles on the board, the Doombot destroys a Trap tile, dealing 716 damage to the enemy team and 233 damage to Arcade’s allies. (Max level 2877/935 damage.)