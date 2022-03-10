Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Crystal (Crystalia Amaquelin)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Hero and Inhuman, Crystal has a toolkit that includes Some Say the World, Elemental Activity and Inhuman Ambassador.

With the power of the elements at her fingertips, Crystal uses Some Say the World to unleash mayhem and destruction! Deals 1297 damage and creates a Strike tile, Protect tile, and Attack tile of strength 174.

(PASSIVE) Crystal’s base match damage is increased by 14 for each type of friendly special tile on the board (includes Strike, Protect, Attack, Countdown, Repeater, and Invisibility).

Crystal channels the elements to shape the world around her with Elemental Activity. Choose an element. Deals 3684 damage to the enemy team. This power’s passive effects change based on the chosen element.

Fire – (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Red match, deal XX permanent damage

Earth – (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Green match, Crystal improves a random friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tile by XX%

Air – (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Yellow match, Crystal creates XX random Charged tile(s).

Water – (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Blue match, Crystal restores XX health.

Note that Earth and Air passives don’t upgrade with character level (only ability level).

As the Inhuman Ambassador, Crystal handles diplomatic relations to find and protect Inhumans all over the world. Whenever the enemy makes a match, if they have more AP than you in that color, grant a burst of 1842 health to the team. Inhuman allies get an extra burst of 613 health. Whenever the enemy makes a Match-4 or greater, also generate an AP in that color.