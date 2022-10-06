Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Doop (Green One)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, X-Men, Mutants, and Non-Humans, Doop (Green One) has a toolkit that includes Doopspace, A Little Knowledge Is…, and Can’t Keep A Good Doop Down.

Notably, Doop (Green One) takes his abilities from other characters and uses them himself. These abilities carry the same balancing as the originals, with the exception that different rarity abilities are scaled to Doop’s 4-Star rarity levels.

Doop utilizes Doopspace to fling barrages of items at his opponents. One of the following abilities may be chosen before battle for this ability:

Hela (Goddess of Death) – Knives Out – 9 AP

Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu) – Crescent Darts – 10 AP

Okoye (Wakandan General) – Piercing Throw – 11 AP

Captain America (Super Soldier) – Star-Spangled Avenger – 11 AP

Captain America (Super Soldier) – Peacemaker – 12 AP

Cable (Nathan Summers) – Plasma Barrage – 12 AP

Deadpool (It’s Me! Deadpool!) – Whales! Whales! Whales! – 14 AP

Kate Pryde (Marauders) – Not Just A Phase – Passive

The Hood (Classic) – Dormammu’s Aid – Passive

America Chavez (Young Avengers) – Punch Everyone – Passive

With Can’t Keep A Good Doop Down, Doop taps his super strength and durability to help his team. One of the following abilities may be chosen before battle for this ability:

Wolverine (X-Force) – Recovery – 6 AP

Rhino (Classic) – Rhino Might – 7 AP

She-Hulk (Origin) – YEET – 9 AP

Iron Man (Hulkbuster) – Repulsor Punch – 9 AP

Rogue (Classic) – Leading the Charge – Passive

Juggernaut (Fear Itself) – Unstoppable – Passive

Luke Cage (Power Man) – The Defender – Passive

Black Panther (Civil War) – Move… Or Be Moved – Passive

Doop knows things. How? No one knows, but his knowledge is unparalleled when he decides to share it using A Little Knowledge Is…. One of the following abilities may be chosen before battle for this ability: