Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Emma Frost (New X-Men) and Emma Frost (Phoenix Five)

Over the years, Emma Frost has gone from formidable X-Men foe to critical member of the team's teaching staff. Since becoming an uneasy ally, she has passed some important life lessons on to the newest crop of X-Men, including her protegees, the Stepford Cuckoos. These days, she uses her psychic abilities and diamond form to protect the next generation of mutants, and her fierce dedication to them makes her an extremely dangerous combatant to any who might wish them harm.

Emma Frost (New X-Men) has also joined the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

A 3-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, X-Men, and Mutants, Emma Frost (New X-Men) has a toolkit that includes Boosted Learning, My Own Best Friend, and Mental Block.

Teams work best when they put their heads together – and Emma’s psychic powers make it literal with Boosted Learning! She swaps the position of 2 selected basic tiles, then creates 3 strength 33 Strike Tiles. (Max level strength 105 tiles.)

(PASSIVE) Emma Increases her teammates’ lowest level unlocked ability by 1, plus 1 if they have the X-Men Affiliation (up to level 5). Teammates with the Mutant affiliation also take 5% less damage from matches.

Emma Frost’s secondary mutation turns her skin to diamond making her much more resilient, but unable to use her psychic powers. With My Own Best Friend, Emma creates 2 strength 18 Diamond Protect tiles, and then shifts into diamond form if she isn’t already. (Max level strength 56 tiles)

(PASSIVE) While in diamond form, Emma’s other powers are unusable, but her match damage is increased by 30%, she takes 15% less damage, and she cannot be stunned. If Emma has no Diamond Protect tiles, she reverts to human form. When all teammates are downed, if Emma has no Diamond Protect tiles, trigger My Own Best Friend.

Using Mental Block, Emma projects into her enemies’ minds, disrupting their plans and sending them into disarray. She destroys up to 1 random enemy special tile(s), prioritizing Repeater and Countdown tiles, then creates a 2-turn Countdown tile (limit 1) that reduces all the active opponent’s ability levels by 1 level(s). (Minimum level 1.)