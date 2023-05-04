Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: High Evolutionary (Classic) & High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3)

Herbert Wyndham is his name, and evolution is his game. Inspired by Nathaniel Essex (who you may know as the dastardly Mister Sinister), Wyndham has been obsessed with the concept since a young age. Then, all his dreams came true when a chance encounter with an Inhuman allowed him to unlock the secrets of genetic modification. Taking on the name High Evolutionary (Classic), he uses his abilities to evolve—and devolve—life in pursuit of his agenda to improve all life into his idea of the "perfect" form, which has caused its fair share of chaos for both heroes and villains alike.

Likewise, High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) is obsessed with creating a "perfect" race in the galaxy... at least until his experiments on living beings leads to a confrontation with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

High Evolutionary (Classic) and High Evolutionary (Awesome Mix Vol. 3) are the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!