Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Hit-Monkey (Mercenary Hitman) & Hit-Monkey (EDI Suit)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Mercenaries, S.H.I.E.L.D., and Non-Humans, Hit-Monkey (EDI Suit) has a toolkit that includes Monkey Suit, Monkey Business, OW OW that STINGS, and I'm BACK, baby!.

With Monkey Suit, create 6 three-turn Invisibility Countdown tiles. All but one is a decoy tile, which deals 11034 damage if matched by an enemy. If Hit-Monkey makes a match or uses an ability while invisible, he deals 33095 damage to the target and becomes visible. Otherwise, when the Countdown tiles expire, Hit-Monkey deals 13090 damage to the enemy team and becomes visible.

(PASSIVE) Whenever Hit-Monkey becomes visible, convert all his Invisibility tiles into basic tiles.

Hit-Monkey gets down to business, and business is good when it's Monkey Business. Guns blazing, he deals 50847 damage to the target. Enemies downed by this damage cannot return from downed through their own abilities.

(PASSIVE) Hit-Monkey is a professional. He's got a code: he deals 35% increased damage to Villains, and any damage he deals to Villains automatically downs them if they have less than 15% health.

OW OW That STINGS! Bryce lunges through the Monkey Suit, and the ISO-8 makes him temporarily, painfully corporeal. Create a four-turn Black Bryce Countdown tile, and this ability becomes I'm BACK, baby!

(PASSIVE) Bryce doesn't just haunt Monkey; he haunts the board. At the beginning of the player's turn, Bryce converts the color of a random tile in the enemy's strongest color to Red or Purple. Supernatural enemies deal 25% less damage to Hit-Monkey.

(PASSIVE) Using I'm BACK, baby!, Bryce distracts the target, causing them to deal 15% less damage. At the beginning of the enemy's turn, Bryce deals 4995 damage to the target, destroys 3 AP in their strongest color, and swaps the positions of 4 random pairs of tiles on the board. If there is no longer a Bryce tile on the board, this ability becomes OW OW That STINGS.