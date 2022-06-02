Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Kamala Khan (Origin)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Heroes, Kamala has a toolkit that includes I’m A Super Hero, Embiggened Blast, and Cosmic Course.

With I'm A Super Hero, Kamala reaches out and generates a shield of crystallized light, creating 9 strength 89 Protect tiles and clears any stuns affecting her allies. If a Study tile exists on the board, she also fortifies 4 of those tiles.

Kamala uses her Embiggened Blast to destroy a random 3×3 block of tiles and deal 266 damage to the enemy team. If a Study tile exists on the board, she instead selects the block of tiles to destroy and deals 107 extra damage. Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP.

(PASSIVE) Whenever Kamala or her allies destroy a friendly special tile, she deals 358 damage to a random enemy.

On her Cosmic Course, Kamala goes airborne for 2 turns and creates a 2-turn Repeater tile that Fortifies and Converts 1 friendly Special tile(s) to Yellow or Green and creates a 6-turn Fortified Blue Study Countdown tile that powers up her other abilities. If one already exists, she instead improves 2 random friendly Strike, Attack, or Protect tiles by 50%.

(PASSIVE) Whenever an enemy uses an Ability, Kamala generates 3 AP in one of her colors.