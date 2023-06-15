Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Moondragon (Heather Douglas)
Moondragon (Heather Douglas) defies the Dragon of the Moon's corrupting influence to join MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
As the daughter of Drax the Destroyer, Heather Douglas faced a difficult upbringing—and her adulthood didn't get any easier. After a near-death experience, she became host to the malevolent Dragon of the Moon, which transformed her into a powerful psychic and telekinetic. However, her new powers came with a cost: her draconic benefactor's corrupting influence. Now, she defies the Dragon of the Moon every day to protect those who have no power to defend themselves with her incredible abilities and her mastery of martial arts, guarding the galaxy as the mighty Moondragon.
Moondragon (Heather Douglas) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Guardians of the Galaxy, Supernatural, Cosmic, Enhanced, Moondragon (Heather Douglas) has a toolkit that includes Moonlight Dispersal, Pyrrhic Defense, and Titanian Martial Arts.
Moondragon divides and conquers with Moonlight Dispersal, which keeps her enemy from concentrating either strength or thoughts. Divide each enemy Strength, Attack, or Protect tile in half, creating a new tile for that type. If no enemy tiles exist, create 6 strength 1 enemy Protect tiles.
(PASSIVE) At the start of the turn, convert any enemy Strength, Attack, or Protect tiles over 4 to basic tiles, giving her team a burst of 1184 health and dealing 1480 damage to the enemy for each tile converted.
Pyrrhic Defense allows Moondragon to keep her enemies from utilizing their strengths, but not without a cost to her friends. Select a basic tile: create a 4-turn Countdown tile. While this tile is on the board, enemy Strength, Attack, and Protect tile strength is reduced by 75%. When the tile expires or is destroyed, Moondragon deals 5106 damage and uses Moonlight Dispersal.
(PASSIVE) If Moondragon is to take damage, a random ally takes that damage instead. If a Pyrrhic Defense Countdown tile exists, damage is increased by 50%.
Using Titanian Martial Arts, Moondragon destroys the bottom row of tiles. Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP.
(PASSIVE) Moondragon uses her combat prowess to turn the enemy's own strength against them. Moondragon takes 50% reduced match damage and deals the amount reduced back to the enemy, plus 15% for each enemy Strength, Attack, or Protect tile on the board. Moondragon's match damage is increased by 15% for each Strength, Attack, or Protect tile on the board.
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Operation Spider Silk – 6/15 - 6/19
Moondragon (Heather Douglas) Covers and Shards in Placement rewards, Event Token in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – 6/18 - 6/22
Moondragon (Heather Douglas) Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Infinite Pursuit – 6/19 - 6/22
Moondragon (Heather Douglas) Covers and Shards + Vault Token in Progression rewards
Versus
All-Father Knows Best – 6/15 - 6/19
Moondragon (Heather Douglas) Cover and Shards as Placement rewards
Moonlit Brawl – 6/18 - 6/22
Moondragon (Heather Douglas) Covers and Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Offers
Moondragon & Friends Vault – 6/18 - 6/22
80 Item Vault:
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Moondragon (Heather Douglas) cover
- 1x Star-Lord (Legendary Outlaw) cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Star-Lord (Peter Quill) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Captain Marvel (Ms. Marvel) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
