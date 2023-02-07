Choose the Next Character to Join MARVEL Puzzle Quest

It's MARVEL Puzzle Quest's 10th year running, and the Marvel Universe keeps expanding! This year, players will have the chance to determine which new face will join the roster as a 4-Star Character.

Vote now in the New Character Poll 2023 that runs from February 6-20! Winner will be announced shortly afterwards. Players can submit their vote at this link: mpq.social/ncp23

Voting will be open until February 20th at 3PM PST / 6PM EST. Not sure who to vote for? Take a look at the candidates below!