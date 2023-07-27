Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Omega Red (Arkady Rossovich) & Omega Red (Horseman of Pestilence)
Omega Red (Arkady Rossovich) will do whatever it takes to survive. After a troubled childhood, Arkady developed the mutant ability to steal life. His troubles followed him through his adulthood, leading to arrest by the X-Men's Banshee and, later, to the Weapon X program. There, the program's experimentation left him with radiation poisoning, to the point that he had to regularly drain other people's lives in order to sustain his own. Now equipped with carbonadium tentacles to bolster his mutant abilities, he remains on the hunt for a cure—and he won't let anything or anyone get in his way.
After his repeated failures to obtain the Carbonadium Synthesizer, Omega Red (Horseman of Pestilence) was found by Apocalypse, who offered him a deal: become the Horseman of Death and get a powerful boon. When he agreed, Arkady received a power boost that allowed him to stabilize his own life force by stealing just a little from everything else around him. With this gift, he abandoned his quest for artificial technology because he had found something better—and a new purpose altogether.
A 3-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains, Mutants, Enhanced, and Mercenaries, Omega Red (Arkady Rossovich) has a toolkit that includes Tentacle Snare, Death Spores, and Carbonadium Armor.
Using Tentacle Snare, Omega Red drains his foes' life force, boosting his healing factor and strength. This deals 195 damage to the target enemy and heals Omega Red for 10% of the damage dealt. Additionally, for the next 2 turns, Omega Red’s damage is increased by 15%. Using this ability when Omega Red is already buffed resets the duration.
(PASSIVE) Omega Red’s Death Spores weaken anyone unfortunate enough to be exposed to them. At the start of Omega Red’s turn, if one doesn’t exist, this creates a random 3-turn Pestilence Countdown tile. Each turn, for each turn it was on the board, it deals 40 damage to the enemy team, and their damage is reduced by 5% (max 50). If an enemy is downed by this damage, create an additional Pestilence Countdown tile.
Even when you have a healing factor, a little armor can go a long way. With Carbonadium Armor, create up to 2 strength 22 Protect tiles. Then, if Omega Red is below 25% health, heal for 132 for each Protect tile on the board or 15% of Omega Red’s max health, whichever is lower.
(PASSIVE) When Omega Red makes a Match-5 or greater, create 1 strength 22 Protect tile.
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains, Mutants, Enhanced, and Mercenaries, Omega Red (Horseman of Pestilence) has a toolkit that includes Tentacle Whip, Pestilence Spores, and Peytral Armor.
As the Horseman of Pestilence, Omega Red has only become more savage with his tentacles, lashing out in quick succession. Tentacle Whip deals 3 hits of 598 damage to the target enemy and heals Omega Red for 10% of the total damage done. Additionally, for the next 2 turns, Omega Red’s damage is increased by 15%. Using this ability when Omega Red is already buffed resets the duration.
(PASSIVE) Do you feel the Pestilence Spores as they eat away at not only your physical body, but your very soul? At the start of Omega Red’s turn, if one doesn’t exist, create a random fortified 3-turn Pestilence Countdown tile. Each turn, for each it was on the board, it deals 346 damage to the enemy team, and their damage is reduced by 5% (max 50%). If an enemy character is downed by this damage, create an additional Pestilence Countdown tile. When a Pestilence Countdown tile triggers, enemy characters’ missing health and reduced damage from Pestilence Spores becomes permanent.
With the power granted to him by Apocalypse, Omega Red’s defenses are stronger than ever, thanks to his Peytral Armor. Create up to 2 strength 177 Protect tiles. Then, if Omega Red is below 25% health, heal him for 1047 for each Protect Tile on the board or 15% of Omega Red’s max health, whichever is lower.
(PASSIVE) When Omega Red makes a Match-5 or greater, create 1 strength 177 Protect Tile.
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Hearts of Darkness – 7/27 - 7/30
Omega-Red (Horseman of Pestilence) Shards and Event Token in Placement Rewards
Omega-Red (Horseman of Pestilence) Event Token in Progression Rewards and Alliance Rewards
Unstable ISO-8 – 7/30 - 8/3
Omega-Red (Horseman of Pestilence) Legendary Token in Placement Rewards, Shards and Event Token in Progression Rewards, Legendary Token and Event Token in Alliance Rewards
ISO-8 Brotherhood – 8/3 - 8/10
Omega-Red (Horseman of Pestilence) Legendary Token in Placement Rewards, Shards and Event Token in Progression Rewards, Legendary Token and Event Token in Alliance Rewards
Versus
Red Reign – 7/27 - 7/31
Omega-Red (Horseman of Pestilence) Shards in Placement Rewards, Event Token in Progression Rewards, Event Token in Alliance Rewards
Carbonadium Clash – 7/29 - 8/1
Omega-Red (Horseman of Pestilence) Event Token in Progression Rewards, Event Token in Alliance Rewards
Offers
Red Relics Store – 7/27 - 7/31
Chance to get Omega-Red (Horseman of Pestilence). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
Pestilence Plunder Vault – 8/3 - 8/6
Chance to get Omega-Red (Horseman of Pestilence). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
40 Items:
- 1x Pandemic Pantheon Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Sabretooth (Victor Creed) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Pandemic Pantheon Legendary Store – 8/3 - 8/6
15% chance to get Omega-Red (Horseman of Pestilence) , Magneto (Age of Apocalypse), and Colossus (Phoenix Five)
Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
