Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Spider-Verse, Technologists, Time Displaced, and Enhanced, Peni Parker (Spider-Bot BFF) has a toolkit that includes Experimental Webbing, Hits Keep Coming, and Ten Ton Slam.

Peni fires a blast of Experimental Webbing at the target, stopping them in their tracks and setting them up for a followup from SP//dr's fists. This stuns the target for 1 turn(s) and creates a 7-turn Countdown tile that stuns the target for an additional turn. If Experimental Webbing is used on a different target, remove any Experimental Webbing tiles targeting the original target.

(PASSIVE) For each friendly Experimental Webbing tile on the board, this ability’s cost is reduced by 1 (min. 3).

Disregarding any danger, SP//dr leaps forward to deliver a punch that would send any giant monster reeling with Hits Keep Coming. This deals 491 damage, plus 10% damage for each Experimental Webbing tile targeting the enemy.

Using Ten Ton Slam, Peni’s formidable self defense training is magnified by the power in the SP//dr suit. While this allows for massive attacks, it can also create massive collateral damage. This deals 232 damage to the target and 139 damage to other enemies. For each Experimental Webbing tile on the board, deal additional 93 damage to all possible targets, including allies.