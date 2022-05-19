Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Puck (Eugene Judd)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Heroes, Puck has a toolkit that includes Slap Shot, Spin to Win, and Inner Demon.

With Slap Shot, Puck bursts into action, throwing his weight into a powerful slam. Deals 324 damage. If there are 2 or more friendly Black Protect tiles on the board, also Stuns the target for 1 turn(s).

Puck’s got places to be! Using Spin to Win, he launches into his trademark cartwheel, barreling through his enemies. In sequence, rotate the surrounding 8 tiles of 3 randomly selected tiles in the same row adding 593 damage whenever Puck makes a match.

Tapping his Inner Demon, Puck focuses through the pain. Creates 2 strength 11 Black Protect tiles. If Puck has less than 50 % health, he creates 4 instead.

(Passive) When damaged for over 15 % of his health, the demon caged within Puck is briefly released from its prison, destroying a random row of tiles and dealing 333 to the enemy team.