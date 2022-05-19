Games
Published May 19, 2022

Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Puck (Eugene Judd)

Puck is always up for a challenge in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

by Meagan Damore

Puck is not your average Canadian adventurer. In addition to a genetic modification that gave him the strength and density of rubber, he has a demon imprisoned within him—a deal he made at the cost of his stature. As a result, he is a skilled fighter with unnatural longevity, which drove him to become a hero in his own right. He has been a member of both Gamma Flight and Alpha Flight, fighting alongside his country’s greatest heroes. After all, he's always up for a challenge.

Puck (Eugene Judd) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Heroes, Puck has a toolkit that includes Slap Shot, Spin to Win, and Inner Demon.

With Slap Shot, Puck bursts into action, throwing his weight into a powerful slam. Deals 324 damage. If there are 2 or more friendly Black Protect tiles on the board, also Stuns the target for 1 turn(s). 

Puck’s got places to be! Using Spin to Win, he launches into his trademark cartwheel, barreling through his enemies. In sequence, rotate the surrounding 8 tiles of 3 randomly selected tiles in the same row adding 593 damage whenever Puck makes a match.

Tapping his Inner Demon, Puck focuses through the pain. Creates 2 strength 11 Black Protect tiles. If Puck has less than 50 % health, he creates 4 instead.

(Passive) When damaged for over 15 % of his health, the demon caged within Puck is briefly released from its prison, destroying a random row of tiles and dealing 333 to the enemy team.

Release Schedule

Release Events

Story

Deadpool vs MPQ – 5/19 – 5/23

  • Puck (Eugene Judd) in Placement Rewards

Lost In Time – 5/23 -5/26

  • Puck (Eugene Judd) in Progression rewards

WELCOME TO S.H.I.E.L.D. – 5/22 – 5/27

  • Puck (Eugene Judd) shards in Progression rewards
  • Rewards Puck (Eugene Judd) shards in Progression Rewards
  • Rewards tokens to the Puck & Friends vault

Versus

Mordo – Too Many Sorcerers – 5/19 – 5/23

  • Puck (Eugene Judd) shards as Placement rewards

Puck – Acrobatic Assault – 5/22 – 5/25

  • Rewards tokens to the Puck & Friends vault

Offers

Puck & Friends – 5/19 – 5/27

80 Item Vault:
  • 3x 4-Stars
    • 1x Puck cover
    • 1x Silk cover
    • 1x Random 4-Star cover
  • 7x Tokens
    • 1x Legendary token
    • 1x Mighty Token
    • 2x Heroic Tokens
    • 3x Beginner Support tokens
  • 6x Iso-8
    • 1x 5,000 Iso-8
    • 2x 2,500 Iso-8
    • 3x 1,000 Iso-8
  • 15x 3-Stars
    • 3x Psylocke (Modern) cover
    • 12x Random 3-Star covers
  • 49x 2-Stars
    • 10x Thor (Marvel NOW!) cover
    • 39x Random 2-Star covers

Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

In this article: MARVEL Puzzle Quest