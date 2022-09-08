Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Reptil (Humberto Lopez)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Avengers, and Enhanced, Reptil (Humberto Lopez) has a toolkit that includes Cretaceous Chomp, Reptilian Rampage, and Ankylo-Armor.

Using Cretaceous Chomp, Reptil takes a razor-sharp bite out of his enemy, dealing 166 damage and converting a random basic Red tile into a strength 2 Strike tile. If Reptil is in the form of the Quetzalcoatlus, fortify the tile and empower it by 25%. (Max level 323 damage, strength 13 tile.)

With Reptilian Rampage, Reptil uses the power of the amulet to transform into a mighty Quetzalcoatlus, destroying 6 random tiles. After 5 turns, Reptil reverts to human form.

(PASSIVE) While in the form of Quetzalcoatlus, Reptil deals 25% increased damage, and whenever Reptil makes a match or uses and ability, he deals half that damage to two other random characters, with a 30% chance to hit an ally. If Reptil damages his allies more than 2 times in this way, Reptil reverts to human form and is stunned for 1 turn(s). (Extra match damage is based on Reptil’s average match damage.)

Don the Ankylo-Armor to convert a basic Yellow tile into a strength 2 Protect tile. If Reptil is in the form of the Quetzalcoatlus, fortify the tile and empower it by 25%. (Max level strength 2 tile.)

(PASSIVE) Humberto’s made better by his friends and family: he takes 5% less damage and deals 5% more damage for each Avenger on his team, and Supernatural allies deals 10% more damage with matches and abilities.