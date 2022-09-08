Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Reptil (Humberto Lopez)
Reptil (Humberto Lopez) is a powerful—if unstable—force to reckon with in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Some wishes do come true! Take Humberto Lopez, for instance: after wishing to become a super hero from a young age, he finally got his chance when he discovered a fossilized amulet on an archaeology dig with his parents. With this amulet, he gained the ability to transform into multiple different prehistoric dinosaurs, leading him to become the hero Reptil. With little help from the Initiative, Reptil is still learning the limits of his powers, as well as the control he needs to master them. Nonetheless, he has set out to rescue those in need, and he is a powerful—if unstable—force to reckon with on the battlefield.
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Avengers, and Enhanced, Reptil (Humberto Lopez) has a toolkit that includes Cretaceous Chomp, Reptilian Rampage, and Ankylo-Armor.
Using Cretaceous Chomp, Reptil takes a razor-sharp bite out of his enemy, dealing 166 damage and converting a random basic Red tile into a strength 2 Strike tile. If Reptil is in the form of the Quetzalcoatlus, fortify the tile and empower it by 25%. (Max level 323 damage, strength 13 tile.)
With Reptilian Rampage, Reptil uses the power of the amulet to transform into a mighty Quetzalcoatlus, destroying 6 random tiles. After 5 turns, Reptil reverts to human form.
(PASSIVE) While in the form of Quetzalcoatlus, Reptil deals 25% increased damage, and whenever Reptil makes a match or uses and ability, he deals half that damage to two other random characters, with a 30% chance to hit an ally. If Reptil damages his allies more than 2 times in this way, Reptil reverts to human form and is stunned for 1 turn(s). (Extra match damage is based on Reptil’s average match damage.)
Don the Ankylo-Armor to convert a basic Yellow tile into a strength 2 Protect tile. If Reptil is in the form of the Quetzalcoatlus, fortify the tile and empower it by 25%. (Max level strength 2 tile.)
(PASSIVE) Humberto’s made better by his friends and family: he takes 5% less damage and deals 5% more damage for each Avenger on his team, and Supernatural allies deals 10% more damage with matches and abilities.
Release Schedule
Story
The Hunt – 9/8 – 9/11
Reptil (Humberto Lopez) Covers and Shards + Event Token in Placement rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – 9/11 – 9/15
Reptil (Humberto Lopez) Shards + Event Token in Progression rewards
Operation Spider Silk – 9/12 – 9/16
Reptil (Humberto Lopez) Shards and Covers + Event Token in Progression rewards
Versus
God of Lies (Loki) – 9/8 – 9/11
Reptil (Humberto Lopez) Cover and Shards as Placement rewards
Cretaceous Clash (Reptil) – 9/11 – 9/14
Reptil (Humberto Lopez) Shards + Event Token Progression rewards
Offers
Reptil & Friends Vault – 9/11 – 9/15
80 Item Vault:
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Reptil cover
- 1x X-23 (All-New Wolverine) cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Beast (Classic) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Storm (Classic) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
