Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: She-Hulk (Immortal)
She-Hulk (Immortal) has found a new lease on life in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Empyre changed everything for Jennifer Walters. After the Cotati invasion, Jen appeared to walk away with a new lease on life...but things are never that simple for the gamma-powered. She-Hulk has gone immortal.
She-Hulk (Immortal) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Avengers, Team Iron Man, Gamma Mutates, and Enhanced, She-Hulk (Immortal) has a toolkit that includes As Above, …Makes Me Stronger, and So Below.
The bigger you are, the harder you fall – literally. As Above deals 2436 damage and sends the target Airborne for 1 turn(s). (PASSIVE) When an enemy returns from being Airborne, they take damage equal to 5% of their maximum health.
What does it mean to be Immortal? What if I’m not – what if this is the last time? With ...Makes Me Stronger (PASSIVE), She-Hulk is revived with 25% of her maximum health and uses So Below when downed, if there are any non-downed allies on her team’s next turn. Whenever She-Hulk is revived, she permanently deals 30% increased damage and takes 25% more damage (this effect stacks, up to 3 times).
The Below Place can’t hold She-Hulk. Using So Below, Jen destroys the lowest Red and Green tiles across up to 3 random column(s), and all tiles below them. Tiles destroyed this way deal 75% damage but do not generate AP.
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Thick as Thieves – 8/25 – 8/29
She-Hulk (Immortal) in Placement Rewards
Strange Sights – 8/29 – 9/1
She-Hulk (Immortal) in Progression rewards
Versus
The Mad Scientist – Hulk (Bruce Banner) – 8/25 – 8/29
Rewards tokens to the Live Again vault
Immortal Coil – 8/28 – 8/31
She-Hulk (Immortal) shards as Placement rewards
Offers
Below Place Store – 8/25 – 8/29
Chance to get She-Hulk (Immortal). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
Live Again Vault – 9/1 – 9/4
Chance to get She-Hulk (Immortal). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
40 Items:
- 1x Green Door Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Luke Cage (Power Man) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Green Door Legendary Store – 9/1 – 9/4
15% chance to get (TBD)
Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!