Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: She-Hulk (Immortal)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Avengers, Team Iron Man, Gamma Mutates, and Enhanced, She-Hulk (Immortal) has a toolkit that includes As Above, …Makes Me Stronger, and So Below.

The bigger you are, the harder you fall – literally. As Above deals 2436 damage and sends the target Airborne for 1 turn(s). (PASSIVE) When an enemy returns from being Airborne, they take damage equal to 5% of their maximum health.

What does it mean to be Immortal? What if I’m not – what if this is the last time? With ...Makes Me Stronger (PASSIVE), She-Hulk is revived with 25% of her maximum health and uses So Below when downed, if there are any non-downed allies on her team’s next turn. Whenever She-Hulk is revived, she permanently deals 30% increased damage and takes 25% more damage (this effect stacks, up to 3 times).

The Below Place can’t hold She-Hulk. Using So Below, Jen destroys the lowest Red and Green tiles across up to 3 random column(s), and all tiles below them. Tiles destroyed this way deal 75% damage but do not generate AP.