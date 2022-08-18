Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: She-Hulk (Origin)

In Jennifer Walters' case, being a Hulk simply runs in the family. After an accident led her to be exposed to her cousin Bruce Banner's gamma-radiated blood, she gained Hulk-like abilities, leading her to become She-Hulk⁠—and that's not her only major responsibility! Thanks to her previous experience as a prosecutor at the District Attorney’s office, she now leads the Super Hero division of the law firm GLK&H as well. There, she works with clients like Emil Blonsky, AKA Abomination, while juggling the struggles of being a woman in her thirties who has been suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

She-Hulk (Origin) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

In addition, MARVEL Puzzle Quest will give out a FREE She-Hulk (Origin) cover to celebrate her release when she arrives in the game. Also, be sure to check out MPQ this week and play each day (now through August 21) to earn a daily token to the Holding Court Vault! To earn the token, you need to play and win with one of the following characters: She-Hulk (Modern), Black Widow (Any), Medusa, Scarlet Witch (Any), Storm (Any), Hellcat, Spider-Woman, Invisible Woman, or Valkyrie.

And that's not all! Another Community Challenge, "The Puzzle Quest – Gamma Justice Community Challenge," is also in progress. In this challenge, players can reach special reward tiers by answering trivia and visiting content featuring She-Hulk. These rewards include free covers, in-game currency, and shards. The "Gamma Justice Community Challenge" takes place through August 27.