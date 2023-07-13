Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villain, Mutant, and Mercenary, Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada) has a toolkit that includes Tachyon Blade, Warrior for Hire, and Teleportation Ring.

As a Warrior for Hire, Silver Samurai will protect anyone for the right price. He moves to the front, converting a random tile—prioritizing enemy Strike, Attack, or Protect tiles—into a 2-turn Countdown tile targeting a selected ally. While on the board, this tile increases Silver Samurai’s chance to block damage by 10%; any time the protected ally would take damage, Silver Samurai jumps to the front taking the damage instead.

(PASSIVE) Teleportation Ring’s passive is unlocked.

Silver Samurai swings his Tachyon Blade at his target, cutting through their attacks and defenses. He deals 222 damage to the target and destroys a selected column, plus 56 damage for each enemy Special tile destroyed. Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP.

(PASSIVE) Silver Samurai ignores damage reduction from enemy Protect tiles.

Silver Samurai isn’t above using dishonorable tactics to gain an advantage in combat. Using Teleportation Ring, he prepares to evade, avoiding the next damage he would take. The next time Silver Samurai would evade or block damage, his counter-attack deals 20% increased damage and steals 1 Red AP.

(PASSIVE) Silver Samurai has a 15% chance to block his enemies’ strikes, taking only 45% of the damage. Whenever Silver Samurai evades or blocks damage, he counter-attacks, dealing 93 damage to the target.