Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Spider-Man (Oscorp)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Spider-Verse, Enhanced, and Geniuses, Spider-Man (Oscorp) has a toolkit that includes Special Delivery: Spidey-Punch, Spider-Glider, and Oscorp Egg Bombs.

Hey, this new glider is pretty cool! Fast and… woah there! Hard to control! Sure makes my fists pack more punch though! With Special Delivery: Spidey-Punch, Spider-Man deals 204 damage plus 46 for each Web tile on the board (up to 15). This move converts all Web tiles to basic tiles, then creates 1 Web tile(s).

Board the Spider-Glider to choose an enemy and create a 2-turn Countdown tile (Max 1). While this tile is on the board, that character’s abilities are disabled, and while there are 6 or more Web tiles on the board, that character also takes 15% increased damage.

(PASSIVE) At the start of the turn, the Spider-Glider Locks 1 random enemy Trap, Countdown, or Repeater tile(s), unlocking any tiles previously Locked by this ability.

I’m starting to see why Norman throws those pumpkin bombs all the time! Using Oscorp Egg Bombs, Spider-Man deploys an Oscorp egg bomb, spawning 1 1-turn Spider-Bot Repeater tiles; when they activate, they move to a new random tile, leaving a Web tile behind.

(PASSIVE) When a Spider-Bot has activated 2 times, it becomes a Trap tile that deals 93 damage, stuns the enemy for 1 turn(s), and activates all other Spider-Bot Trap tiles. Whenever Spider-Man takes 130 or more damage, he creates 1 Spider-Bot(s).