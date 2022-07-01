Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Thor (Mighty Thor)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Avengers, Godlike, and Enhanced, Mighty Thor has a toolkit that includes Feel the Thunder, Doctor Thor, and Share the Love.

Everything’s conductive with enough energy – especially Thor’s enemies. With Feel the Thunder, she raises the shattered Mjolnir high, calling a thunderous bolt of lightning down upon her foe. Deals 1019 damage plus 142 damage per Charged tile on the board, plus 70 damage for each Charged tile that’s been destroyed this battle. She then converts 2 random basic tiles into Charged tile(s).

There's no need to call a doctor when Mighty Thor is around. Doctor Thor makes some adjustments, channeling stored electric potential into the battlefield. Converts 3 random basic tiles into Charged tile(s).

(PASSIVE) Field work’s a little more interesting when you’ve got a star hammer with lightning in it, isn’t it? Mjolnir’s certainly got a field of its own! At the start of the battle, Thor converts 1 random basic tile(s) into Charged tile(s). At the beginning of her turn, Thor converts 1 random basic tile(s) into Charged tile(s). If Thor has 8 AP or less in any of her strongest colors, at the beginning of her turn and whenever she fires an ability, Thor destroys 1 random adjacent tile to each Charged tile on the board, prioritizing special tiles. (Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP).

Mjolnir may be in pieces, but that just means it’s easier to share! Using Share the Love, Thor destroys all Charged tiles on the board. For each Charged tile destroyed, she deals 861 damage to a random enemy. She then converts 2 random basic tiles into Charged tile(s). (Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP).