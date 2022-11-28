MARVEL SNAP Announces Their Next Season The Power Cosmic

There may be two chapters left of Warriors of Wakanda, but we couldn't wait to preview what's next in store for MARVEL SNAP!

Take a peek at MARVEL SNAP's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4 and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.

Watch our latest Dev Update video to learn more about the Token Shop, Series 4 and 5 cards, and more in the upcoming season!

So what is the Token Shop for, exactly?

First, let’s talk about targeting. Starting in the next patch, Collector’s Tokens can be found in Collector’s Caches or Reserves, which are the boxes on the Collection Level Track starting at Level 500. You can use Tokens in the Token Shop to acquire cards you don’t have yet. The Token Shop rotates every 8 hours, and because these cards rotate so often, you’re likely to see a card you’ve been waiting for relatively quickly. If you don’t have the Tokens on-hand, no problem—you can pin the card in the shop so it won’t rotate, and buy it when you have enough Tokens.

With this system, you’ll be able to make constant progress towards unlocking the cards you want most! Cards have always been split into separate Series (or what some players are calling “Pools”). You must earn every card in Series 1 before you can earn cards in Series 2, and every card in Series 2 before you can start earning cards in Series 3.

So, how can you get Collector’s Tokens?

Collector’s Tokens are replacing Boosters in Collector’s Caches and Reserves. Collector’s Caches and Reserves will have a 25% chance to drop 100 Tokens each, but once players have all of the Series 3 cards, they’ll have an additional ~22% chance to get 400 Tokens—a significant increase.